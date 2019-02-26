The Insider: Bury in prime position for League Two promotion ahead of Portsmouth semi-final 

Ben Collins, from the Bury Times, gives the inside track on the Shakers’ season so far

Bury decided to keep Ryan Lowe on as manager after relegation from League One.

He had a big squad to work with and had to get rid of a lot of players.

Lowe managed to keep hold of the lads who have formed the nucleus of the squad then bring in some players.

He has done well to draw a line under last season.

The most committed players have stuck around and hungry players have arrived.

Nicky Maynard joined on a short-term contract but has proven himself, while Dominic Telford needed to kick start his career.

Bury didn’t want to make a song and dance about being promoted this season, but they knew they had a squad who could achieve it.

They’ve been really flexible. The 3-5-2 formation has been favoured but Lowe has the players to change it around if he needs to.

From set-pieces, the Shakers have been a bit suspect. Lowe, however, isn’t too fussed about it and feels if the opponents score one then Bury will score two.

They’re unbeaten since Boxing Day and have got a superb comeback record after going behind.

Just this year alone they’ve been trailing at half-time but managed to come back in three or four games – they did so in their 3-1 win over Oldham on Saturday.

Last season, the Shakers would concede one goal and it would be game over but this term it doesn’t bother them.

Everyone at the club would now be disappointed if they don’t go up given the amount of time they’ve spent in the automatic promotion places.

Lincoln and Mansfield have also been droppoing points.

In terms of those who has impressed, Adam Thompson has played every game and been superb.

He won promoted with Southend from League Two and is reproducing that kind of form.

Jay O’Shea is also on 16 goals – his best return of his career.

Last season, he played as one of the front two and had his back to goal too often.

But this term he’s been deeper and can pick the ball up with the goal in front, as well as making late darts into the box rather than be a target man.