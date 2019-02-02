The Insider: Doncaster are targeting play-offs after recruiting two former Portsmouth targets

Liam Hoden, from the Doncaster Free Press, gives the lowdown on Pompey’s opponents today...

Doncaster’s board have quite openly said they’re pitching themselves to finish around seventh or eighth this season and the budget reflects that.

Former Pompey target Kieran Sadlier signed for Doncaster. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The push has always been to push for the play-offs, although it’s not the end of the world if they don’t.

Expectations going into the season were mixed. Rovers were fairly disappointing last campaign despite only just being promoted from League Two.

I think people expected a little bit more, though, and there was a change in manager over the summer, with Grant McCann taking over from Darren Ferguson.

As the season has progressed, people have expected this play-off push to go on until May.

Some fans will be disappointed if Doncaster don’t finish in the top six, although it has been ridiculously competitive so far.

The January transfer window was pretty decent for the club.

Former Pompey target Kieran Sadlier is a player they’re looking at for this season and next.

He seems a good signing and there was obviously quite a bit of interest in him. He looks decent from what I’ve seen so far and you can tell he’ll fit into McCann’’s style.

Tyler Smith is on loan from Sheffield United and looks a good player. He’ll have a good future.

Paul Downing, also previously on Pompey’s radar, was a bit of a surprise signing from Blackburn.

Rovers’ business looked done and dusted but Joe Wright has been injured and been taking his time to come back.

Doncaster felt they needed another centre-back and there could be a deal to be done in the summer for Downing.

McCann hit the ground running as manager. He got Rovers playing his style quickly and they’ve done well and been scoring goals.

There has been a few issues conceding from set-pieces. That’s been the main Achilles heel, but for entertainment purposes McCann has impressed with the style he’s implemented.

I don’t think there’s any doubt John Marquis is one of the best players in the division and probably has a future in the Championship.

He’s a fantastic all-round player. Even when he’s not scoring his work-rate is phenomenal and creates things for his team-mates.

Herbie Kane has also been very, very good. Since the turn of the year he’s not been quite at the level he was during the first half of the season.

Nobody had heard of the Liverpool loanee before he arrived and he’d never played a minute of senior football.

But he has been absolutely sensational. He is so mature and can do a little bit of everything.

He can sit deep and break up play but can also play further forward.

After a few months Kane was saying he needed to add goals to his game then went on a scoring run.

That kid has got a bright future ahead and he’ll be in the Championship next term.