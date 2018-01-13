The Insider: Goals now added to in-form Iron

Scunthorpe have consistently been solid in defence this season, it’s just goalscoring which has been the issue.

Thankfully, that has now been rectified and they have added goals to a tight rearguard, with Duane Holmes and Hakeeb Adelakun outstanding.

The Christmas period saw 10 points from a possible 12, along with a first win at Blackpool for 17 years.

Overall, things are going promising for a club who last season finished third and needs to finally be in the automatic promotion spots this season.

The campaign started with three at the back, then switched to a four, but since reverting to three again the team are playing successful football and are within five points of second spot.

Adelakun has been the brightest performer – a 21-year-old who is the longest-serving at the club, having made his debut when 15.

You could always see the potential in this skilful player, but he had become a frustrating talent. The issue was down to mindset.

Then Graham Alexander stressed to the midfielder the key is to grow up and be a man – and he has taken those words on board.

Adelakun had a very impressive pre-season and has carried it on, performing over 90 minutes rather than a 15-20 minute spell.

The return has been four goals and nine assists as he continues to demonstrate he can create something out of nothing. We have finally seen what he is all about.

Yesterday, Alexander signed Ivan Toney on loan from Newcastle and Ryan Yates on loan from Nottingham Forest to boost a squad which looked stretched over Christmas.

They join the earlier loan arrival of former Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan, adding strength in depth.

The Iron also have Luke Williams now back in training following injury and it is almost like a new signing. Meanwhile, Alexander still has his sights on a right-back to replace the injured Jordan Clarke.

Toney’s signing is an interesting one, having scored seven goals in 17 matches during a loan spell in the second half of last season.

For some reason, whatever combination up front this season hasn’t worked, with midfielders Duane Holmes and Josh Morris the top scorers, which says a lot.

When Toney first arrived last season people were unsure, he was called lazy in his first few games, but after scoring twice against Bradford on Sky he was a different player.