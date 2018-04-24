The Insider: Pompey target has potential to play in Championship

Ronan Curtis has really come on in the past couple of years.

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels would tend to play him on the left-hand side of a three-man attack.

He has plenty of pace and is a big, strong lad.

Curtis is also decent with both feet and his improvement has been fantastic this season.

He’s broken into the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad and is highly-rated.

Curtis was over at Ostersunds, in Sweden, at the end of last season but he didn’t move because of the wages he was offered – they weren’t much better than what he’s on at Derry.

But he is a quality. From the tail end of last campaign and the start of this term he’s really got his head down and has come on leaps and bounds.

Curtis has always had a lot of potential.

He started off as an out-and-out striker. But since Shiels has come on board as Derry boss he’s really taken Curtis under his wing and improved him as a player in his three seasons as manager at the Brandywell.

He’s definitely one of the better prospects currently in the team.

It was a bit of a surprise he was called up to the Ireland under-21s squad. There’s not a lot of home-grown players who get called up – especially at under-21 level.

For a long time, Curtis was the only one who was called up from the League of Ireland by manager Noel King.

There’s now three from Derry in the under-21 side, but Curtis was the one who broke the mould.

He starts every game and is one of King’s better prospects, definitely, and there are hopes he can become a full international given the rate of his improvement.

I also think a move away would benefit him.

Meanwhile, he’s the type of guy who doesn’t shirk away from a challenge.

The League of Ireland has improved dramatically in the past few years.

It’s a lot more technical than people would think and there seems to be a lot of players from England coming over on loan who have been playing under-23 and under-21 football.

There are lads coming over from Charlton and Birmingham because it’s more technical and physical than what they’re used to.

So I think League One would be around Curtis’ standard at this moment in time.

And he definitely has the potential to make the standard in the Championship in the future, without a doubt.