The key stats from Pompey’s 2017-18 season

Have your say

It’s coming up to two weeks since Pompey finished their first season back in League One since 2013 with 2-0 win over Peterborough United.

Plans are afoot for next term. Discussions are already taking place, with Ronan Curtis closing on a move to Fratton Park from Derry City.

As part of the reflection here are some key statistics from the 2017-18 season...

Attack

Pompey hit 57 goals – around the league average. Four were penalties, six came from outside the box and 16 were headers.

Those goals arrived from 589 shots, an average of 11.85 per 90 minutes.

However, only 30.73 per cent were on target, nearly four per cent below the League One average.

Of those 589 shots, the Blues hit the woodwork 10 times, 104 were headed efforts, while 269 were hit from outside the box.

Pompey hit 842 crosses with an accuracy of 34.44 per cent – the third best in the league. They favoured the left with 436 coming down that wing.

A concern for Kenny Jackett may have been the lack of touches in the opposition box with 650. Only five teams recorded fewer.

A popular metric within the football stat community is expected goals.

In Lehman’s Terms, every chance is analysed and given a value of the quality of chance. The higher the value the higher the expectancy that a goal should be scored.

According to data supplied by Wyscout, Pompey should have scored 64.64 goals. So they effectively underscored by seven goals.

Defence

Pompey had the 10th best defensive record with 56 goals conceded in total.

But in terms of expected goals against, the club had the fifth best record, with the metric revealing the Blues should have conceded 40.

Of the goals Jackett’s side did concede, six were headers, ten came from outside of the box, with one penalty.

Pompey were involved in 3214 defensive duels and 3309 aerial duels – the fourth most in the league – with a success rate of 24.24 per cent and 47.23 per cent respectively.

The team won the ball back 2330 times with interceptions, while 97 shots were blocked.

Passing

Pompey had an average possession of 51.8 per cent with four teams enjoying a greater share of the ball, including both title-winners Wigan and 20th-place Rochdale.

Jackett’s men attempted 16,705 passes with a 75.28 per cent success rate.

Discipline

Pompey committed 509 fouls, well below the league average of 554. As a result, they received 62 yellow cards – three teams were handed out fewer.

It was a different matter with red cards, however,

The Blues’ six was the second most behind Northampton Town’s seven.

Misc.

The team had an average age of 25.2.

Jackett used the fewest substitutions with 95.

Pompey only had 60 offsides, the second fewest in the League One.