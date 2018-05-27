The man who’s become an adopted Pompey ‘mush’

Have your say

ROBBIE BLAKE is about as northern as chips and gravy.

But the city has another adopted Pompey ‘mush’, after the former Premier League striker’s three-year stay at Fratton Park.

Blake’s time with the Blues is now officially at a close, after his contract was not renewed at the end of the season, ending his stay as first-team coach.

The 42-year-old is now very much a local, however, and will remain in the city as he takes up a role with Bognor.

There is some frustration at leaving for the former Burnley and Bradford man, but Blake is excited at the challenge at Nyewood Lane.

And he knows he’s created memories to savour at a club now close to his heart.

‘I’ve just come to the end at Portsmouth and was told my contract wasn’t being renewed basically,’ explained Blake. ‘That happened two or three days after the end of the season.

‘Life isn’t easy, but the experiences I’ve had at Portsmouth will give me fond memories.

‘Promotion was brilliant and winning the title on the final day last season was quite incredible really.

‘To finish how we did was something else.

‘Notts County away was great but the last game of the season at Fratton is something I’ll always remember – a great time.

‘There are so many memories and I feel at home here now.

‘I’m happy and settled in the area and have had a great time with Portsmouth.’

There are no hard feelings from Blake towards Kenny Jackett at not remaining at Pompey. He’s thankful for his elevation to the role of first-team coach under Jackett – a challenge he feels he rose to.

Blake added: ‘To be given the opportunity last year to be first-team coach was great. I really enjoyed it.

‘I firmly believe I did a good job, but that’s the way things go. You have to move on, keep going, progressing and get better and better.

‘In the past 12 months I feel I’ve improved a lot and been given more responsibilities. I believe I grabbed those opportunities with both hands.

‘I really enjoyed the opportunity of being first-team coach and it was a fantastic opportunity for me. I think it’s going to hold me in good stead for what comes up in the years to come.

‘It’s nice when you get people saying nice things and the work doesn’t go unnoticed and is appreciated.’

Now a new opportunity beckons for Blake, but he will continue to follow the Blues’ progress – and hasn’t ruled out a future return.

‘Hopefully the team can kick on next season and get into that top six,’ he added.

‘It’s nice to see the young lads coming through.

‘That will be the route the club goes down – giving the younger lads the chance to express themselves.

‘It could be unfinished business me. In the future anything could happen. We’ll have to see.

‘I didn’t want to be stuck in a rut and twiddling my fingers now, though.

‘It keeps me in the game and keeps me busy,

‘I’m really looking forward to it.’