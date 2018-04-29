The man who’s got Lowe flying high for Pompey again

Have your say

Jamal Lowe has pinpointed the role of Robbie Blake as a key factor in his impressive late-season form.

And Pompey’s in-form attacking talent has paid tribute to the Blues coach’s impact improving his game.

Robbie Blake. Picture: Sarah Standing (170841-4508)

Lowe revealed one-to-one video sessions with the former Premier League ace have paid off this year.

Blake has been taking the time to review the former non-league star’s performances and utilise the material put together by the club’s analysis department.

The 42-year-old, of course, had a memorable playing career which saw him operate at the highest level in stints with Bolton, Burnley, Birmingham and Bradford.

That wealth of knowledge accumulated in those spells has provided a mine of information for Lowe to tap in to.

The video sessions offer the chance to look at the details of the performances after the dust has settled from match day.

Lowe has no doubt about the positive effect Blake has had on his game.

‘What me and Blakey do has definitely helped me,’ said Lowe.

‘It’s just me and Blakey in a room going over it on a laptop.

‘Obviously Blakey’s had a great career and we’re lucky to have someone like him around to learn from.

‘We started doing it just before Christmas, and I don’t think it’s any coincidence my form has picked up since.

‘I think there’s definitely been an improvement in my game management. I think it’s helped my maturity and decision making.

‘We watch back my mistakes and the good things I do. When you are on the pitch everything is going on at 100mph.

‘You make a mistake and it may be something obvious when you watch it back but you don’t see it at the time.

‘When you’ve taken a couple of days away from it and then watch it back, you realise.

‘It’s obvious I shouldn’t have done that, or I should’ve done this.

‘You realise as well there are things I should do more.

‘That definitely has been a big help to me.’

Lowe’s season is ending with the former Hampton & Richmond man’s form accelerating impressively.

He’d made 48 appearances this term going into the trip to Bury – underlining his importance to Kenny Jackett’s side.

That means there’s little doubt Lowe can call himself an established League One player – a fact he still finds a tad bizarre when he was a part-time player not too long ago.

Lowe said: ‘Sometimes it’s a bit surreal.

‘People say I’m a League One player with those games under my belt.

‘Someone told me the other day I’d played more games in League One than I had in the Conference South. How’s that even possible!

‘I’ll always be thankful for coming from that background because you do think you could go back.

‘Coming from where I did will only push me to continue to work hard.’