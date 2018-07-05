The Pompey employee out to deny Blues

Paul Robinson will next week seek to inspire Pompey’s defensive resolve.

But firstly the Hawks’ summer recruit must strive for the Blues’ downfall in front of a bumper Westleigh Park crowd.

The veteran central defender has secured a dual-role following his release from AFC Wimbledon at the season’s end.

Snapped up by Lee Bradbury for the Hawks’ maiden National League campaign, he represents one of the club’s greatest transfer coups.

Yet Robinson has also resurrected ties with Pompey, the club he once captained with such distinction.

The Petersfield-based 36-year-old will work twice a week at their Hilsea training ground operating with Kenny Jackett’s defence, while potentially also assisting the academy.

And both his employers will on Saturday clash at Westleigh Park (12.30pm).

He said: ‘I didn’t go to Ireland, but before then, on the second day of training, I was helping out at Pompey’s training ground and met most of the lads.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity for me, I’ve worked with Kenny and Joe before at Millwall, and on the whole this will be a great learning curve.

‘In fairness to Havant, I have been clear in my intentions to both sides all the way along so everyone knew the plan. I will make sure coaching doesn’t interfere in my playing responsibilities.

‘Coaching is a great opportunity, but also an extra. I have to be fair to Havant and made sure I am ready to fulfil my playing responsibilities first and foremost. Pompey are fine with that and Havant have been very supportive too.

‘Obviously I’m in the twilight of my playing days and this is a fantastic opportunity at a good club like Havant to keep playing longer – and works fantastically well for me.’

Robinson made 38 appearances for Pompey, scoring twice, before being shown the door by Paul Cook in the summer of 2015.

His final Blues outing was a pre-season friendly against Coventry – at the home of the Hawks.

That was a 2-1 victory in which he partnered Matt Clarke in the centre of defence, before being substituted for Adam Webster.

He added: ‘The aim is to work with Pompey’s defenders and help them progress.

‘There are some talented players there with bright futures, so it will be great to hopefully help them on their way.

‘I've got a lot of experience over the years and am trying to give observations.’