The Portsmouth attacking factors in Jackett’s mind as window prepares to open

Kenny Jackett has laid down his thinking over his attacking personnel as the January window prepares to open.

The Pompey boss will look to strengthen his side next month as they aim to solidify their Championship bid.

Kenny Jackett could lean towards adding a powerful striker this month. Picture: Joe Pepler

Boosting his attacking options is likely to be a priority for Jackett, after he spent much of the summer chasing Cheltenham’s Mo Eisa before he moved to Bristol City.

Joe Mason was recruited on loan but looks set to return to parent club Wolves, after making just four appearances and one sub league outing.

That leaves Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins as the side’s senior out-and-out attacking options.

After losing out on Eisa, there has been a lack of genuine pace in that area this term.

That has led to Jackett utilising a 4-2-3-1 formation and using the likes of Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe behind Hawkins to get some speed into his side.

David Wheeler and Andre Green were also recruited to supplement the pace at Jackett’s disposal.

It remains to be see if they are recalled by their parent clubs this month, but Rochdale’s Andy Cannon has agreed terms and is another option in that area.

That could affect Jackett’s thinking over what type of striker he brings in, with another powerful attacking option a way he could now turn.

Jackett said: ‘Our pace is really a 4-2-3-1 and with the three behind.

‘It was certainly in our mind in terms of our recruitment.

‘It’s been Lowe, Evans and Curtis but it’s backed up with the loans of Wheeler and Green.

‘They can all bring a similar pace to the team.

‘We set out and my best teams have been 4-2-3-1 when I’ve had success. That’s what it’s been.

‘That pace is a vital component at times.

‘Curtis doesn’t mind (where he plays). He’s happy on the left where he’s played most of his football.

‘And if we want him go through the middle it’s an option for us and he’s happy to do it.

‘At different times it’s different approaches, whether it’s a big one, quick one or a goalscorer.

‘Hopefully within the the squad you have all of them and use them at the right time as a manager.’

Jackett also feels playing with a powerful striker with three players behind him in a 4-2-3-1 formation gives Pompey versatility in their approach to games.

He added: ‘You can put a different player in a different role - particularly the number 10 position - and the team can look different.

‘Sometimes the 10 can be an out-and-out midfield player because you think you need another body on a particular day.

‘Other times it can be a flair player.

‘Personnel can change the dynamics of the team while keeping the formation the same.’