The Portsmouth January arrivals who can feature in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy

Pompey face a busy February as they bid for glory on three different fronts.

The league, of course, continues to be the Blues’ top priority – and they’ll be desperate to return to winning ways when they get back to League One action against Plymouth on Saturday, following a run of four matches without a victory.

Kenny Jackett’s men also retain an interest in the FA Cup, with immediate focus centred on Tuesday night's fourth-round replay against QPR.

Meanwhile, there’s a Checkatrade Trophy semi-final against Bury to look forward to, with Pompey away at Gigg Lane on Tuesday, February 26.

A hectic schedule, therefore, over the month ahead – but one that should prove less daunting given the Blues’ transfer activity in January.

The window saw five players depart and six arrive, as Jackett bids to ensure he has enough numbers at his disposal between now and the end of the season.

Yet, can the manager call on all his recruits to maintain the club’s interest in all competitions?

Well, their participation in the league is a given – all are available, injury permitting.

But it’s less clear-cut with the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

Here’s who’s available and who’s not for the forthcoming cup matches…

Viv-Solomon Otabor

The final piece in Jackett’s January jigsaw, signing on at Fratton Park 30 minutes before the transfer deadline.

The winger is available to play in the Checkatrade Trophy, but is unable to feature in the Cup for the Blues.

He played for Birmingham in their FA Cup third-round defeat at the hands of West Ham.

James Vaughan

Another transfer day arrival to boost Pompey’s attacking options.

Parent club Wigan do not feature in the Checkatrade Trophy given their Championship status – just like Birmingham – so Vaughan could line up against former club Bury in the semi-final.

He also failed to feature for Wigan in their FA Cup third-round defeat at the hands of West Brom.

And although he was named on the bench for that game, Vaughan will be allowed to play for Pompey in future rounds of the competition.

He can’t play against the Hoops tomorrow night, though, as players need to be registered with their clubs at the time of the original game.

Lloyd Isgrove

The on-loan Barnsley player will not be allowed to feature against Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy, following three previous appearances in the competition this season.

He has no FA Cup outings to his name, however, and will be available for selection if the Blues defeat QPR in their fourth-round replay.

Omar Bogle

Like Otabor and Vaughan, Bogle has not played Checkatrade Trophy football this season so is available for selection if required.

The striker has yet to feature in the Cup, too, so will be an option for a potential fifth-round tie against Watford – if QPR can be defeated on Tuesday night.

Bryn Morris

The former Shrewsbury midfielder featured for Wycombe this season in the Checkatrade Trophy, playing in their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Oxford.

Failed to feature for the Shrews or his former loan club in the FA Cup, though, so is available for selection against QPR, having joined on January 15.

However, injury ruled him out of Saturday’s league draw against Doncaster.

Andy Cannon

The former Rochdale man cannot feature for the Blues in either cup competition.

He played and scored for the Dale in their Checkatrade Trophy victory over Fleetwood in October.

The midfielder also featured for Rochdale in their Cup defeat at the hands of Pompey at the start of December.