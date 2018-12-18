The Portsmouth record still eluding Jackett’s away-day kings

Have your say

Record-breaking Pompey have created club history on their travels this season.

Yet there is one away-day record still to overthrow.

(R-L) Portsmouth Chairman Milan Mandaric and manager Harry Redknapp

For Kenny Jackett’s men are presently short of the 12 unbeaten league games established in March 2003.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barnsley marked 14 matches undefeated on the road in all competitions for the Blues this season.

It stretches a record long since broken by the current side as their remarkable form away from Fratton Park continues.

Now spanning four months and seven days from the starting point of winning at Blackpool, it consists of 11 league games and three cup encounters.

However, in league terms, they still trail the feat created by Harry Redknapp’s side on their way to securing a place in the Premier League during the 2002-03 campaign.

On that occasion, Pompey went five months unbeaten in Division One action on the road, until Gareth Ainsworth’s late goal handed Wimbledon a 2-1 victory.

That arrived on March 4, 2003, halting a 12-game run which kicked off with a 3-2 win at Rotherham.

Vincent Pericard, Svetoslav Todorov and Paul Merson were the scorers as the 10-man hosts, containing future Blues boss Richie Barker, slipped to defeat.

Subsequently, Redknapp’s troops won six and drew six of their following 12 league away fixtures to create a club unbeaten record in a Football League season.

The 151-day league run also consisted of wins at Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Millwall, while a 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Leicester City was pivotal.

However, during that period, there was a 4-1 loss at Manchester United in the FA Cup, ending the run of consecutive away games unbeaten in all competitions.

In the present day, Jackett’s men are without defeat in all 14 away matches this season – of which 11 have arrived in the league.

Of those League One encounters, eight have been won, with the Barnsley result a third draw, joining outcomes at Doncaster and Accrington.

The opportunity to equal the 12-game league record is provided by the Boxing Day trip to Gillingham.

The Gills, of course, inflicted a maiden league loss of the campaign on Pompey with a 2-0 Fratton Park win in October.