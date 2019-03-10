Have your say

Pompey fans have yet to see what he can do and the Blues players are also waiting to see what impact their team-mate can have on the League One promotion race.

But January addition Lloyd Isgrove pressed his claims for first team involvement with a lively display in a 3-0 reserve win against Swindon during the week.

He has been waiting patiently for a chance with Kenny Jackett’s team after signing joining on loan from Barnsley.

Blues defender Matt Clarke is looking forward to seeing what Isgrove can bring to the team when he does get an opportunity to step out in a League One match.

The game in the week will have certainly helped and with Pompey playing at Walsall on Tuesday, then hosting Scunthorpe on Saturday the door could soon be opened to the winger.

Clarke said: ‘He’s an unknown quantity. You don’t know what someone can bring until you see them out there playing. Not just him in the (reserve) match, all the lads did well.

‘Hopefully the guys who played in that game have got a bit of match sharpness out of it and can help us.’

Isgrove, who is a talented wideman with good feet, arrived to put pressure on the likes of Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis for the attacking spots.

Clarke certainly feels, from what he has seen in training, that Isgrove has the attributes to help Pompey finish the season strongly.

The Blues defender added: ‘He looks a good player, he’s got good pedigree.

‘He’s got nice feet, he looks a really good player.’

The likes of Louis Dennis, Brandon Haunstrup, Adam May and Brett Pitman also featured in the match.

Dennis and Donohue netted as well.

Pompey are eight points behind second-placed Barnsley in the League One table.

Walsall are 16th in the table with currently Scunthorpe 18th.

READ MORE: Forgotten man impresses in friendly match