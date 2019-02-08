The Portsmouth striker who believes he can win battle for playing time

Have your say

He’s going up against three strikers with Championship pedigrees.

But Oli Hawkins has the belief he can come out on top in the chase for playing time this season.

Pompey striker Oli Hawkins. Pic: Ben Queenborough

Kenny Jackett moved to bolster his attacking options last month, with James Vaughan and Omar Bogle being recruited.

Both men come in from the English game’s second tier, while Brett Pitman has operated at that level for much of his career.

Hawkins, meanwhile, has emerged from non-league football to ply his trade at Fratton Park following his arrival 18 months ago.

The 26-year-old knows he may have to be patient, but believes he can still make a big impact in Pompey’s bolstered front line.

Hawkins said: ‘The signings are a motivation.

‘We’ve signed two centre-forwards and there’s been a brilliant centre-forward behind me this season.

‘I think all four of us are different.

‘I’m going to be patient. Maybe I would’ve thought I would’ve come straight back into the team, but now we have a lot of options and things could be different.

‘So I will work hard to get into the team and then hopefully cement my place.

‘Everyone knows Pits is a superior goalscorer.

‘He’s different to me. If the team plays a certain way I may fit the bill, though

‘It’s nice being the main striker but now it could be my time to be in Brett’s position with Omar and James coming in.

‘They are established strikers and it’s my turn to try to get in front of them

‘I feel like I can, so I just have to be patient.

‘I’m going to be different to a lot of strikers.

‘It depends on how the team plays.

‘There’s a lot of versatility in the team and it’s my job to find a way to get back into it.’

Hawkins also underlined he would be keen to link up with his new attacking team-mates in a two-pronged strike force.

The former Dagenham man hinted that’s something which could be seen at Pompey in the coming weeks.

He added: ‘It’s something I wouldn’t mind.

‘I’ve liked to play with a partner but I’ve been up there by myself.

‘It’s down to the manager to find the right way to do it and get the wins.

‘We may play more than one formation and you could see it in the next few weeks.

‘If it’s me and someone, whoever it is we’ll be ready.

‘You saw it against Doncaster when we went with two up front, with one a little deeper.

‘It could be a formula we use during the game.

‘I’m sure we’ll find a formula which works.’