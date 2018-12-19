The Portsmouth transfer rumour that won’t go away

If you hadn’t heard of Ryan Yates before today, answer us this… where have you been?

Staying clear of social media in an attempt to avoid a Neil Allen post promoting his book – Played Up Pompey Too – ahead of Christmas?

The Yates to Pompey rumour has more legs than the creatures that were constantly crawling over former Blues boss Harry Redknapp in the Australian jungle.

And that’s despite Kenny Jackett telling The News earlier this month that no bids have been made for the Nottingham Forest youngster.

The Blues boss did, however, confirm his awareness of the 21-year-old who signed a new three-year deal at the City Ground in the summer.

So read into that what you want!

The rumours, of course, started back in July, when the Daily Mirror reported a Pompey bid for the midfielder had been rebuffed.

And they resurfaced again at the start of December, with the Mirror again stating that Jackett was determined to strike a deal for the £500,000-rated Yates during the January transfer window.

As expected, The News’ followed up that story by asking the Pompey whether a move was in the offing?

But Jackett responded by stating: ‘I know the player but he’s not someone we’ve made an enquiry about’.

Now the Mirror are persevering with the matter by today insisting the Blues are closing in on a loan move for the out-of-favour midfielder.

They even claim Pompey are ‘in the box seat’ to wrap up a deal ahead of other potential suitors Rotherham.

The truth is, Jackett could be in the market for a new midfielder, with Millwall having an option to recall Ben Thompson early from his Fratton Park loan spell.

But whether Yates is the answer remains to be seen.

There could be even more mileage in this one.