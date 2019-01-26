Have your say

FANS are proud the resilience showed by Portsmouth against Championship side QPR in today’s FA Cup draw.

The Blues took the lead thanks to a Joel Lynch own goal – but Nahki Wells equalised for the game to end 1-1.

Picture: Joe Pepler

Fans say they are still pleased with the result, but some fears are creeping in about how the replay could affect Pompey’s league chances.

Here’s what they had to say:

Pete Baldry

Can't deny that it’s a very fair result to take from today.

Was really pleasing to see us hold our own against the likes of a team who we're hoping to regularly play next season.

But I am slightly nervous the replay could hinder us, especially with massive league fixtures coming up. Fingers crossed for more strengthening before the end of the transfer window.

Dan Horton

Dennis has gone from non league to Checkatrade to an FA Cup sellout against a Championship side. He did well.

Needs to bulk up a bit but he’s got a touch of class.

Katie Mackenzie

A tad gutted we didn’t come away with a win today, second half performance was impeccable.

Will Monk

I don’t think it’s fair to say QPR were poor, I think we were just very good and matched them – a replay is the last thing we need though.

Steven Phillips

Battling performance by Pompey today. Impressed with Dennis in the second half – few chances but still a really enjoyable match.

Martin Wake

Fantastic result and performance once again against higher league opposition.

Can't wait for the replay.

Dan Limb

Anton Walkes was my man of the match today. When Thompson is fit there will be good competition for RB position.

Kelvin Connor

We needed to kill off QPR when we were on top at the start of the second half.

Missed Lowe as everything went through Curtis.