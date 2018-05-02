The stats which tell all about Pompey's season

It’s the statistics which reveal everything about Pompey’s season.

As the campaign winds down with Kenny Jackett’s side trying to secure a top-10 place this weekend, the League One table has thrown up some unusual information.

The Blues will go into the meeting with Peterborough aiming to avoid adding to the 20 league games they’ve lost this term.

If that seems like a lot of matches for a team in the top half of the table, it’s because it is.

One of the teams who are relegated this season will have lost fewer games than Jackett’s team, as Oldham (18 losses) and Rochdale (17 losses) battle it out to avoid the fourth slot to go down.

The other three teams already condemned to League Two football are the only outfits to lose more.

Yet, while Pompey have been defeated with concerning regularity, they’ve also managed to chalk up 19 league victories.

Only the top four sides and sixth-placed Charlton can better that number.

So what can we deduce from those quirks of the table?

Aside from the obvious, that Pompey don’t draw many games, it underlines the schizophrenic characteristics displayed by the squad throughout the season.

That is further shown by the results’ list which has produced a win-loss period along with bunches of victories and defeats.

Arresting their inconsistent tendencies is one of the biggest challenges Pompey face next term, as Jackett aims to develop his work in progress.