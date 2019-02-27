The surprise figure who could prove key to Portsmouth’s Championship bid

He’d failed to earn a league start this season before making Fratton Park the fourth stop of a promising but, as yet, unfulfilled football career.

At 23, there’s still time to make good on that, but time is of the essence when it comes to the performances which are required by his new club

And that’s why Viv Solomon-Otabor may yet prove a crucial figure to Pompey’s season.

If ever there was evidence that can be the case, it was witnessed at Gigg Lane on Tuesday night.

But it was the second-half impact of Jamal Lowe which offered a fresh perspective on how a new face can energise arguably the key components of Kenny Jackett’s side, who'd stalled through Pompey’s travails.

Because, in the shape of Solomon-Otabor, a live threat has arrived to the starting places of Lowe and Ronan Curtis - and that could be central to the direction their side’s season is headed.

It gives a greater conviction a frustratingly leftfield recall scenario being landed upon Kenny Jackett last month, as his attacking options were dealt a sweeping blow, may not prove terminal.

Arguably more surprising than Andre Green following David Wheeler out of the door to return to their Championship sides, however, was the late, late emergence of Solomon-Otabor as one of their successors.

It was gone 7pm on transfer deadline day when the possibility of the Birmingham man making PO4 his next playing destination emerged.

Such was the pace at the which the deal accelerated, the Londoner never made it down from the midlands as the move was announced 40 minutes before the 11pm deadline.

Once Jackett had a sniff the switch was a possibility he never hesitated, immediately, it appears, knocking Lloyd Isgrove down the pecking order in the process. The Pompey boss last week confirmed that was the case, but three starts in 11 days has been the greater pointer to the winger hierarchy.

The displays have been promising in that time, but as much as what the Londoner has shown on the pitch, it’s what he can do to lift the key men around him which could prove critical.

A cursory analysis of his attributes makes it clear Solomon-Otabor possesses that rare and dangerous gift of being able to run with the ball at pace: a defender’s nightmare.

Jackett himself is certainly making appreciative noises over what he could offer over the next two or three months.

‘Solomon-Otabor has impressed,’ said the Pompey boss when debating his start this week.

‘There’s not many people who would’ve stood that (Barnsley) right-back (Dimitri Cavare) and gone past him like he did on Saturday. He’s rapid. He has a lot of confidence and drives forward into the box very quickly.’

The ability to bring that zest may not have been as pronounced had it not been conspicuous by its absence in Pompey league struggles this year.

Lowe and Curtis have been the men who have actioned the thrusting penetration fundamental to their team’s success. It’s been evident that has dissipated through eight winless games and the same consecutive figure in all competitions, leading up to Tuesday night.

Fatigue has been an obvious contributory factor in that, with it now confirmed it will be a minimum 60-game season and Curtis, in particular, likely to feel the impact of that after the demands of the Irish league ate into his summer.

But through the first five months of the season it’s been clear who were going to get the nod in wide areas, as Jackett opted for a settled formula. Whether sub-consciously or otherwise, that could easily have seeped into the mind-set of two young men who’ve attracted a lot of headlines this term.

There was hope and enough shown from Green to suggest he could grow into his stay and either threaten to break the established order, or offer cutting edge through the middle. Until Dean Smith upset the apple cart after his Villa appointment, that is.

Now, however, with Solomon-Otabor in situ the danger to Pompey’s key men is real, as evidenced by Lowe’s 33-game unbroken league run being broken against Barnsley, after he was dropped to the bench.

Whether directly or otherwise, don’t underestimate how significant a factor that could be to Jackett getting the season back on track.