This is when the League One 2018-19 fixtures are announced - all Pompey fans need to know

The World Cup may be about to kick off but the regular season is only just around the corner.

While it only feels like the 2017-18 season ended yesterday, it is almost time for Pompey fans to discover when they’ll play fallen giants Sunderland and the other 22 League One sides.

The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming campaign were released today, with champions Manchester City beginning their title defence at Arsenal.

But the Fratton faithful’s wait goes on for another week.

The League One 2018-19 fixtures will be unveiled next Thursday at 9am by the Football League, so keep that date in your diary.

It is exciting times for Blues supporters, with owner Michael Eisner ready to splash millions to bring Fratton Park into the 21st century.

There have also been five new signings through the PO4 door as Kenny Jackett plots his side’s way into the Championship.

Barnsley, Burton and Sunderland have all dropped down to League One for after being relegated from the second tier while Accrington Stanley, Coventry City, Luton Town and Wycombe Wanders were promoted from League Two.

The League One season is set to kick off on Saturday, August 4.

The regular campaign is scheduled to end on May 4, 2019, with the play-offs following that.

New changes to the transfer window will also come into force, with the summer window set to close five days after the start of the season on Thursday, August 9 – instead of at the end of the month.

Clubs will, however, still be able to make loan signings until August 31.

Goalline technology will also be used for the first time during the League One and League Two play-off semi-finals and final at the end of the campaign.