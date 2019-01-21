Thompson central to Millwall’s plans as Harris rules out Portsmouth return

Any hope Pompey had of tempting Ben Thompson back to Fratton Park appeared all but over on Saturday.

That’s after the midfielder was named in Millwall’s starting XI for their Championship trip to Middlesbrough.

Former Pompey midfielder Ben Thompson Picture: Joe Pepler

No doubt there are some Blues diehards out there who remain convinced a return cannot be ruled out – even with the former Fratton Park fans’ favourite playing the entire 90 minutes at the Riverside Stadium.

But the latest comments from Millwall boss Neil Harris suggests he's no intention of letting Thompson renew his Blues acquaintances, quashing any linger hopes emanating from PO4.

Speaking to the Lions’ official website, the manager revealed the 4-3-3 formation utilised in the 1-1 draw was something he’s been wanting to adapt for some time.

Thompson's presence allowed him to do that.

Now Harris is planning to use it more often, with the former Pompey loanee a key figure in the system, as Millwall bid to remain in the Championship.

The Lions boss said: ‘It's a system I've wanted to use for a while.

‘I haven't had Shaun Williams fit and haven't had Ben Thompson in the building, so now I feel it's a system we can use, certainly on the road.

‘The way the midfield three can use the football I felt we could keep possession and frustrate the home crowd. Everything I expected from the performance was there,’

Thompson played 27 times for Pompey this season, before his return to the Den earlier this month.