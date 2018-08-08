Thompson doubtful for Pompey’s trip to Blackpool   

Have your say

NATHAN THOMPSON is an injury doubt for Pompey’s trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

However, the right-back isn’t likely to be sidelined for an extended period of time if he does miss the Bloomfield Road fixture.

Nathan Thompson receives treatment from Bobby Bacic.

Thompson limped out of last weekend’s League One curtain-raiser victory against Luton Town at Fratton Park.

The former Swindon skipper was forced off in the 71st minute after damaging his left knee and was replaced by Christian Burgess.

Kenny Jackett revealed Thompson hyperextended his knee against the Hatters.

Although there is ‘no major damage’, the Pompey boss isn’t expecting the tough-tackling defender to be part of his match-day squad to face the Tangerines.

Jackett said: ‘He is looking doubtful, although there is no major damage which is good.

'We'll see how the week progresses and how he feels.

'But the original prognosis isn't too bad, which is genuinely good news.

'Whether he makes his weekend or next week we'll see on Thursday or Friday.

'He jarred his knee, slightly hyperextending it.

'Whether it will be a few days or a week we'll see.

'Regardless, I don't think he will be too long.'

With Thompson potentially missing the clash against Blackpool – who are currently mangerless following Gary Bowyer’s resignation on Monday – Anton Walkes is the likely to feature at right-back.

The summer signing from Tottenham Hotspur started in a central-midfield role alongside Tom Naylor against Luton.

However, Walkes struggled to stamp his authority on the game and was substituted for Ben Close in the 60th minute.

Following the academy graduate’s introduction, he helped the Blues keep the ball better in the engine room.

Jackett has no qualms about dropping Walkes into his rearguard against the Tangerines.

And he’s hoping whoever serves in the middle of the park moves the ball more fluently.

Jackett added: 'I do feel Walkes can drop back to right-back and then, in terms of passing options, we need to be a bit better in midfield than against Luton.

'That is going to be our aim.’

Thompson is currently the only player doubtful for the Bloomfield Road clash.

Close marked his return to action after suffering with a hamstring complaint, while Dion Donohue has recovered from glandular fever.