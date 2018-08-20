Thompson: I almost joined Portsmouth from Millwall last season

Have your say

Ben Thompson revealed he was on the verge of moving to Pompey last season.

The midfielder joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Millwall on Friday.

Ben Thompson in action during his Pompey debut. Picture: Joe Pepler

And he was handed his maiden outing just 24 hours later, delivering a man-of-the-match performance as Kenny Jackett’s side’s put Oxford United to the sword.

Thompson impressed in the engine room during the 4-1 victory, quickly endearing himself to the Fratton faithful for his tough tackling and incisive passing.

However, the 22-year-old almost made a loan switch to Pompey in the January transfer market last term.

Jackett was looking for a central midfielder following the long-term injuries to Danny Rose and Stuart O’Keefe.

Thompson was a target for the Blues, but the deal did not come to fruition.

He said: ‘It’s been in the offing for a good few weeks. Last season in January I was going to come here but it didn’t work out.

‘There were talks of a move in January but nothing was ever finalised.

‘I stayed at Millwall and I don’t think it was the right time for the club to maybe let me go out on loan.

‘Second time around, it has finally all worked out.

‘All the stress is out of the way, I’m here, I’m playing and I just can’t wait to keep going.

‘Hopefully I’ll play in all of the games and get three points every week!

‘It’s a good opportunity for me to come down here, play football, get some minutes under my belt and enjoy my football again because I wasn't really at Millwall.’