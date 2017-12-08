Thompson: Pompey have Charlton in their sights

CHARLTON have been warned: You’re in our sights.

Nathan Thompson has targeted reeling in the Addicks as the blue army prepares to descend on The Valley.

Pompey are taking 3,800-plus fans to London tomorrow as Kenny Jackett’s side aim to continue their fast-improving form.

The Blues have won five of their past six games to progress in the Checkatrade Trophy and move up the League One table.

Jackett’s men sit in eighth place going into the game, but have yet to beat any of the sides sitting above them in the table.

That’s the challenge as they take on Karl Robinson’s men, who sit in the sixth and final play-off position.

Thompson knows it’s a decent test ahead for him and his team-mates, as Charlton celebrate the 25th anniversary of the return to their home.

But the 27-year-old feels there is little to fear for his side going into the clash.

Thompson said: ‘We’re starting to climb the league and we’re within touching distance of the play-offs.

‘Now we go to Charlton who are a team just inside the play-offs. They are the kind of team we have in our sights, so we have to look forward to the occasion.

‘If you look at it realistically, Wigan and Blackburn have been the two standout teams so far.

‘We did get a point at Wigan, but both of them played extremely well. I can see both of them being there at the end of the season.

‘But, for me, the other teams are all in touching distance. There’s not a huge amount to be scared of.

‘I think, if we can show the consistency we’ve shown in the past couple of weeks, we can be right among it. It’s about being able to churn out results even when the performances aren’t great.

‘We’ve seen that in the past couple of weeks. There’s been a couple of scrappy 1-0 wins. It’s what turns a season around.

‘We saw it in the Plymouth game, in particular. It was a scruffy game but it put us right in the chasing pack.

‘We need to go to Charlton now and take on a team going well, but at the same time they’re to be got at.’

Thompson found himself out of the starting picture after picking up a red card in the FA Cup defeat at Luton last month. That saw him miss the win at Blackpool, before coming off the bench late in the success over Southend.

Thompson was an unused sub in the loss at Peterborough, before coming back into the team for the past two wins over Plymouth and Northampton.

Thompson added: ‘It’s nice to be back.

‘It’s never nice being on the sidelines but, at the same time, you can see the team getting results and achieving exactly what we want to do.

‘So to go back out there, help the team pick up two clean sheets and get a little assist as well is pleasing.

‘We’ll need our squad. When you put a run together in a cup you’re going to be well in excess of 50 games in the season.

‘That’s demanding on the body and we’re coming into a busy time with the Christmas schedule.

‘So the squad will be called upon, and the fact there is competition for places will only hold us in good stead.’