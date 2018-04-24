Thompson: Pompey need to learn lessons from the season

Have your say

NATHAN THOMPSON believes Pompey can learn the lessons from this season’s mistakes.

The versatile Blues talent feels dropped points to sides in the bottom half of League One have proved costly this term.

Kenny Jackett’s side were effectively condemned to another season in the third tier as they fell to a hugely-disappointing defeat to Charlton on Saturday.

With hopes high of a late push into play-off contention, it proved a frustrating occasion, with the Addicks picking up a 1-0 success.

As the campaign draws to a close, there is going to be time for reflection on where Pompey came up short in their efforts to finish in the top six.

Thompson looks back on draws and losses to struggling sides with some frustration.

The home defeat to Oldham was a disappointment, along with the loss at the hands of Gillingham at Fratton Park.

Doncaster collected four points out of six against the Blues, while struggling Northampton turned over Jackett’s side at Sixfields early in the season.

There’s been highlights, too, such as beating leaders Wigan for the players to reflect on moving forward.

Thompson said: ‘There’s a lot of stuff we can take from it and learning points.

‘There’s stuff we can take forward to next season.

‘We can look back at points we’ve dropped against teams down in the bottom half when we’ve felt we really could’ve picked up points.

‘Then there’s been the highs of beating the likes of Wigan. It’s been a lot of mixed emotions but I’ve enjoyed it a lot.’

The highs and lows of the Pompey season reflects Thompson’s own journey, with the defender overcoming injury which tested his resolve to produce some impressive form.

He added: ‘The start of the season was tough for me. Very tough.

‘I really wanted to make a good impression on fans and the manager – and I was injured for six weeks.

‘That was hard. It was probably one of the toughest periods I’ve had in my career.

‘But, since I’ve been back, there’s been no injuries and I’ve enjoyed playing.

‘Walking out to that atmosphere and 18,000 fans every other weekend really is a pleasure. It’s been incredible.

‘It’s been an eventful season, that’s for sure. It’s probably why my mum doesn’t like coming along! Football is a mixed bag.’

– JORDAN CROSS