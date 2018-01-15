Thompson: Pompey point earned, not two dropped

Nathan Thompson was adamant a point against Scunthorpe represented a positive – despite Pompey losing the lead.

Jamal Lowe’s 15th-minute goal was cancelled out by Kevin van Veen to share a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park on Saturday.

And it was a stalemate against the fourth-placed Iron which the versatile Thompson felt was encouraging.

He said: ‘On reflection, I think it was a point earned rather than two dropped.

‘Having gone 1-0 up and drawn the game you are disappointed not to pick up three points.

‘But on the whole, playing a team in and around you, I think it was okay.

‘Looking back over the last couple of seasons, Scunthorpe are always around there, they do the basics very well, are resilient and very organised.

‘In the first half we were able to show what we were capable of – but couldn’t establish ourselves in the second half.

‘They adapted slightly and changed the formation. It took us a little bit of time to get going, to put the pressure on higher up the pitch but you have to take a point.

‘In the last couple of weeks we have shown the sort of resilience and doggedness you have to show to get out of this league.’

Thompson had been a doubt after he was forced off with an injury to his right ankle against Chelsea under-21s last Tuesday.

But he was able to play a pivotal role in the draw.

He added: ‘I was scanned on Wednesday and when it said it was just bruising you know you can push through.

‘Although it can be uncomfortable when you catch the bone, it was nothing too serious.

‘You strap it up and get through. I was fine.’

– NEIL ALLEN