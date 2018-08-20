Thompson toasts ‘unbelievable’ Portsmouth debut against Oxford United

Have your say

BEN THOMPSON toasted a perfect Pompey debut and revealed: It was unbelievable.

The midfielder delivered a man-of-the-match performance on his Blues bow as Kenny Jackett’s troops delivered a stylish 4-1 victory over Oxford United on Saturday

Ben Thompson. Picture: Joe Pepler

Just 24 hours after moving to Fratton Park on a season-long loan from Millwall, Thompson was swiftly handed his maiden appearance.

The 22-year-old oozed class in Pompey’s engine room to help his side maintain their 100-per-cent start to the League One season and best opening to a league campaign for 30 years.

After featuring just eight times for the Lions last season, Thompson savoured every minute of his first Blues outing.

He said: ‘I really enjoyed the game.

‘I haven’t started a league game in more than a year – maybe even a bit longer.

‘To finally get back out there, play in a game that really matters and have big support behind us is the best feeling in the world.

‘I had a decent game I thought, obviously the fans loved it and we managed to get the three point and that’s all that matters.

‘It was brilliant to get back playing. I made nine appearances last season and it wasn’t easy for me sitting on the bench and watching the team do very well.

‘It was a hard team to get into.

‘But to come to Pompey, play football again and be out there on Saturday was unbelievable – a great feeling.’