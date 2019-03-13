Take a look through our gallery for some of the fantastic pictures taken by Joe Pepler as Kenny Jackett's men boosted their promotion push. Brett Pitman made a big impact on his return on a good night for the Blues while Matt Clarke was in the wars again and one fan got a birthday hug to crown her big day.

Jamal Lowe in full flow Jamal Lowe torments the Walsall defence. Picture: Joe Pepler

The joy of Brett Brett Pitman celebrates his goal that set Pompey on the way to victory Joe Pepler/Digital South

New look Anton Walkes came off the bench sporting a new hair style. Picture: Joe Pepler

Birthday hug One Pompey fan gets a hug from Jamal Lowe as well as seeing the Blues win on the road to mark her big day

