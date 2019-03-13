Brett Pitman celebrates his goal that set Pompey on the way to victory

Three goals. Matt Clarke in the wars again. The return of Brett Pitman and a birthday hug! 12 great Portsmouth pictures from the vital win at Walsall

Check out our selection of images from Pompey’s important 3-2 victory at Walsall in League One.

Take a look through our gallery for some of the fantastic pictures taken by Joe Pepler as Kenny Jackett's men boosted their promotion push. Brett Pitman made a big impact on his return on a good night for the Blues while Matt Clarke was in the wars again and one fan got a birthday hug to crown her big day.

Jamal Lowe torments the Walsall defence. Picture: Joe Pepler

1. Jamal Lowe in full flow

Brett Pitman celebrates his goal that set Pompey on the way to victory

2. The joy of Brett

Anton Walkes came off the bench sporting a new hair style. Picture: Joe Pepler

3. New look

One Pompey fan gets a hug from Jamal Lowe as well as seeing the Blues win on the road to mark her big day

4. Birthday hug

Page 1 of 3