Three things we learnt from Portsmouth’s defeat to AFC Wimbledon

Pompey writer Jordan Cross reflects on the miserable Carabao Cup exit to AFC Wimbledon and looks at what the Blues learnt from defeat.

An Opportunity Missed

Pompey were disappointing in defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey passed up the opportunity of a cup run after being handed the most favourable of draws.

A home tie against a side in the same division who'd never won a match in the Carabao Cup or its various incarnations.

But all of the 6,588 presnt at Fratton Park went home knowing it was the visitors who were good value for the victory

So a chance missed there but, likewise, that was also the case for the players given a chance to stake their claim.

Kenny Jackett made five changes from the team who defeated Blackpool at the weekend, with Luke McGee, Brandon Haunstrup, David Wheeler, Brett Pitman and Christian Burgess all coming in.

But an association with this loss is uniklely to do any of those players’ causes much good ahead of the weekend meeting with Oxford.

In fairness, most of the players who came in weren’t among the worst offenders on the night.

McGee made a couple of smart stops, Haunstrup some important blocks, Wheeler looked hungry, Pitman isolated and Burgess did well at both ends of the pitch.

Substitution’s the Pits

It’s ironic that Brett Pitman’s body language was positive while on the pitch.

As a player who cares about little else other than scoring goals, the signs of dissent can be quick to surface when the Pompey’s captain’s not getting exactly what he demands.

After being dropped at Blackpool, however, the striker displayed few negative signs on his return against AFC Wimbledon.

That’s despite not being given a great deal to feed on in a display where Kenny Jackett’s men come up short.

But then came Pitman’s explosion of frustration when being withdrawn for Conor Chaplin in the 66th minute.

His tracksuit top ended up on the turf as he angrily flung an arm out when offered it by Kev the Kitman.

Some would see it as a show of passion from a player who ‘needs that edge’ as Joe Gallen put it.

Others would suggest it’s not the kind of show of petulance you need from your skipper.

Oxford to Offer Context

There was a bleak feel around Fratton Park in the aftermath of weak Carabao Cup exit.

Christian Burgess fumed his way through a post-match interview while players who were left out of the team and squad quietly seethed as they went off into the night.

Losing to a side who haven’t won a League Cup match since returning to the league in 2011 added to a dark air around the place.

Of course, a win this weekend against Oxford and that will all be forgotten.

That would mean a perfect league record from three games and a defeat in a match where Kenny Jackett made a host of changes.

A loss to the U’s and it begins to look like an evening which has sapped momentum.

The Dons defeat will be viewed through the prism of the result on Saturday.