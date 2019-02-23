Have your say

Lee Brown has called on the experienced players in Pompey's young squad to step up.

The Blues defender feels the older heads in his team’s dressing room have a key role to play in turning around the season.

Kenny Jackett’s men look to arrest a run of seven league games without victory against Barnsley today.

And to do so, Brown feels the side’s elder statesmen have to lead the way.

He said: 'They're vital (senior players).

'Everyone talks about team spirit.

'When you're on a good run it takes care of itself.

'The first half of the season did take care it itself.

'Now we're on a little bit of a bad run, even after turning the corner a little bit, the senior players need to keep the morale high.

'It would be so easy to come in, be depressed and everyone is down in the dumps.

'That would be very short-minded.'

Despite being 28, Brown himself is now one of the senior playing figures at the club.

James Vaughan (30), Gareth Evans (30) and out-of-favour Brett Pitman (31) are the only older members in the squad.

But Brown pointed out the younger members do possess plenty of experience to help them prepare for what they face this term.

He added: 'At 28 I feel like a senior player, and I've never been in that position.

'I've always been in quite established squads.

'It's quite a young-ish squad but the players are maturing every year.

'The young lads had experience last year and Naylor's back after his suspension.

'We have some good, experienced players who have been around a lot.'