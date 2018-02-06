Time for Pitman to hit Pompey goal run

BRETT PITMAN has been challenged to go on another scoring spree after hitting the goal trail again.

Kenny Jackett has dismissed the notion of using Pompey’s skipper as an impact player, as he saluted his high-intensity approach from the bench against Doncaster

Pitman bagged his first league goal from open play since November after entering the game as a 59th-minute substitute on Saturday.

The 30-year-old remains top scorer with 15 goals, including a streak of six goals in as many games last year.

Jackett sees Pitman’s place as a starter as he looks for the marksman to hit a run.

He said: ‘I think somewhere along the line he needs to return to the starting XI.

‘Also for a centre-forward to play every minute of every game is slightly unrealistic.

‘So fresh legs at the end when everyone’s ran the legs out or a different type of player in a forward position can work.

‘When you look around the leagues you can see you need a big one, a quick one and some skill. It’s different things at different times, but he’s not here to be an impact player.

‘If it is it’s a big impact or main player.

‘For Brett, his response and goal gives him some upward momentum. Most importantly it can be a run of goals.

‘Strikers when they do start they can get on a run.

‘It’d be great if he could get on a run of goals now. We need those goals and wins.’

Jackett had praise for the way in which Pitman added vigour to his team – and how he bagged his goal in an unusual manner.

He said: ‘He did very well and responded really well.

‘He got a goal and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone take a corner - and then score at the far post from the same corner. It’s unbelievable.

‘Brett took the corner, played it to Ronan and then ran in the box unmarked.

‘Ronan’s passed it to Donohue who’s crossed it and Pitman scored at the far post. It’s a great goal and corner.

‘He’s shown a great attitude and got a goal, which is his first in the league for a little while outside the penalty (against AFC Wimbledon).

‘It shows a good attitude and response. He came on fresh when everyone else has been running around at 59 minutes. You hope he can win the game.

‘On this particular occasion circumstances just changed.

‘It was the way it went but he certainly played his part and showed a good attitude to keep running and closing down the keeper.’

– JORDAN CROSS