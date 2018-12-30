Time to recall Portsmouth pain at Sheffield United

Bone Idle Gossip: Steve Bone takes a look at some Bramall Lane Pompey pain in his weekly Sports Mail column...

A week ago I was chuntering on about what had happened exactly 34 years ago – Santa, Alan Biley, Oxford beaten 2-1 in the Fratton mud.

This week, again, I need to look back to the corresponding weekend of 1984. For having dealt with various bits of misfortune that have befallen Pompey on trips to Barnsley, it’s time to turn our attention to Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United.

And that’s exactly where Pompey were losing 3-1 on the final weekend of that year, denting promotion hopes that had been sent through the roof a week earlier thanks to the white-bearded and blond-haired ones.

When I asked fans for nominations for grounds to include in a round-up of Blues graveyards, this South Yorkshire spot was quickly identified as the first port of call. And you can see why.

When Pompey cantered to a 3-1 at the Blades’ home in November 1955, the away fans probably sang ‘Can we play here every week?’ As it turned out, it’s a good job they didn't get their wish.

In the 63 years since, Pompey have played there 25 times. They have drawn four - and lost 21. That makes our recent record against Gillingham look near-perfect.

It is an awful record, and our poor fortune at the stadium is summed up by the fact that even one of the draws – a stalemate in April 1986 – all but cost us our last chance of promotion to the first division.

I’ve been to Bramall Lane too many times and have seen defeats, red cards, terrible refereeing decisions and late goals conceded – sometimes all four in one visit.

So for next week let me have your own stories of Bramall Lane – personal or generic – then we can put it all in the past and move on to another graveyard. Email stevebonepfc@googlemail.com or tweet @stevebone1​​​​​​​