Title winners prove life after Pompey with new deals

Have your say

A QUARTET of Pompey League Two title-winners are among those offered new deals as clubs finalise their retained lists.

Gary Roberts and Noel Hunt are in talks with Wigan over remaining at the DW Stadium following this season’s success.

The pair helped Paul Cook’s side secure the League One crown – representing silverware for consecutive seasons.

They are not alone in impressing during life after Fratton Park, with David Forde and Amine Linganzi also tabled fresh terms at their respective clubs.

Goalkeeper Forde has triggered a contract extension, ensuring he will remain at Cambridge United next season.

Following his release from Millwall last summer, the veteran made 45 appearances in his maiden campaign at the Abbey Stadium.

They finished 12th in League Two, with boss Shaun Derry departing by mutual consent in February.

Forde, of course, was an ever-present during Pompey’s 2016-17 title-winning campaign, while on loan from Millwall.

Elsewhere, Linganzi has impressed at Swindon, despite the club’s disappointment of ninth place in League Two, and been offered a new deal.

The midfielder made 29 appearances and scored four times for the Robins following his Fratton Park release.

However, injury hampered the second half of his season, restricting him to just four outings after New Year’s Day.

Linganzi played 23 times for Pompey in their title campaign, with his sole goal arriving in the February 2017 victory at Carlisle.

The Robins have also tabled a new contract to ex-Pompey favourite Matt Taylor.

Now aged 36, Taylor scored seven times in 41 appearances for the League Two club this season.

Back to Wigan’s retained list, and Roberts featured on 35 occasions for the Latics, scoring once.

However, just six starts arrived in League One.

Hunt, a Fratton Park colleague under Cook, made 13 appearances, including one start.

He made just two appearances after December 29 – both arriving in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, former Pompey loanee Stephen Henderson remains contracted to Nottingham Forest for another 12 months.

However, ex-defender Martin Cranie has been released by Middlesbrough following play-off failure.