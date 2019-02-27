Have your say

Pompey are braced to be without Christian Burgess for Saturday’s visit of Bradford.

And Tom Naylor is in the frame to serve as a centre-half replacement.

Christian Burgess leaves the pitch in the 88th minute against Bury with an ankle injury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Burgess had to be helped from the field in the 88th minute of last night’s 3-0 success at Bury.

An ankle injury on the occasion of his 150th Blues outing marred qualification for the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

Jackett now expects to be without the former Peterborough man for the weekend clash with the Bantams.

Jack Whatmough is already ruled out for the season with a knee injury, leaving the Blues short of defensive alternatives.

Naylor dropped in at centre back to see out the remaining minutes at Gigg Lane.

And for Jackett, the midfielder remains his preference heading into Saturday’s fixture.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Obviously Christian has an ankle injury, he couldn’t put any weight on it.

‘Hopefully it’s not too bad, but I can’t see him turning it around for Saturday, there is quite a lot of swelling there, we’ll see.

‘My first impression looking at it is he will do well to play Saturday because there's a fair bit of swelling in it.

‘He seemed to get a bang on it, that was all, it has come up quite swollen, an accidental collision really.

‘Tom Naylor dropped back there at the time, and along with Anton Walkes they are the natural defenders.

‘Oli (Hawkins) is also an option if we need that, and I wouldn’t hesitate to use it.

‘Probably it’s Tom Naylor first, but we will see.’

While at Burton, Naylor served at centre-half on occasions, most recently last season in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Pompey have Bryn Morris back for the Bradford clash, with the midfielder cup-tied for last night’s Checkatrade Trophy match.