Tom Naylor: Portsmouth hammering of Bradford could have been even greater

Tom Naylor reflected on Pompey’s thumping of Bradford and insisted: We could have got more.

The Blues roared back to winning ways with a 5-1 crushing of the managerless Bantams.

Tom Naylor celebrates after netting Pompey's second against Bradford. Picture: Joe Pepler

A first League One win in nine fixtures was secured through goals from Ben Close (two), Gareth Evans, Jamal Lowe and Naylor.

Such was the impressive nature of the performance, victory could have been even more emphatic, with Oli Hawkins also striking a post.

And Naylor, who celebrated his first goal at Fratton Park, doesn’t believe the comprehensive scoreline flattered Kenny Jackett’s men.

He said: ‘It definitely didn't flatter us, we knew it was coming at home and we had more in our locker to get a few more.

‘That game had everything, drones, cuts, 10 minutes added time!

‘We have been due a win like this over the last few months and eventually it has come. Now we can only take confidence.

‘The first half we played very well, passed it and had chances to score more than we did in that period.

‘We knew in the second half not to get sloppy and unfortunately didn’t keep a clean sheet, yet got three more goals.

‘We knew should we get the third goal then they (Bradford) were dead and buried – and we managed two more after that.

‘It was fantastic to get my first goal at Fratton Park too, I reacted quicker when Ronan (Curtis) hit the bar, got it out of my feet and tapped it in.

‘He can’t moan about it, he should have scored it, he missed an open net!’