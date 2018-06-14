Tom Naylor: Something to whet the Pompey appetite

Tom Naylor arrived at Fratton Park last Friday. Picture: Portsmouth FC
Tom Naylor arrived at Fratton Park last Friday. Picture: Portsmouth FC
Craig MacGillivray pulls off a stunning stop for Shrewsbury at Fratton Park last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey: How Craig MacGillivray silenced doubters in Fratton worldie

0
Have your say

It’s the most dangerous of mediums to trust.

But the agent’s compilation video of new signing Tom Naylor makes for encouraging viewing for Pompey fans.  Naylor turned down the advances of Championship sides and Sunderland to make Fratton Park the next stop in his career last Friday.

And the range of passing, tackling and scoring evident in the footage offers an encouraging insight to viewers of why that was the case.

We’ve embedded the video here to whet fans’ appetites ahead of watching their new boy in action.