Toms racks up as Copnor A fight back for first win

Have your say

The second week of the Portsmouth League lacked the fireworks of the first, writes Graham Simper.

However, Steve Toms knocked in a break of 52 to help Copnor A fight back to beat Craneswater R 7-5 in division one.

Harry Yard served the visitors well before Scott Compton completed the win.

Portchester X went down 8-4 to champions Craneswater A.

Mike Talmondt and skipper Andy Boulton were both on target at Castle Street .

Waterlooville A had to fight for their second successive win at Craneswater Q.

Jamie Wilson and Phil Watson gave them a great start – winning the first four.

The Southsea gang fought back to level, though, as Tony Lee and James Gray found their range.

Sam Tindle then made it 6-4 before Jamie Farrow and Richie Burnett shared the final two racks to leave it 7-5.

Craneswater Z burst the Bellair bubble with a 7-5 victory.

Ian Carter (30), Simon Petrie (40) and Arron Brett all bagged doubles for the home side but Paul Jagger and Lee Harding kept it on a knife edge.

Emsworth A chalked up their first win of the campaign with an 8-4 success at Cowplain Z.

Bobby Terry put them ahead before Tommy O’Neil an Nick Fegan made it 8-2.

Long-serving home skipper Dave Parsons won both his frames against Shaun Toms.

Copnor D moved into pole position in division two with last week’s big-hitting Waterlooville Allstars having a bye.

The Portsmouth-based side chalked up an 8-4 success at North End Bowls.

Mike Dorey gave them early jitters by beating Tony Simmons.

But it was soon business as usual as Lee Rendle, Dave Glover and Wayne Rendle grabbed the next six racks .

Waterlooville D are second after a hard-fought 7-5 win at Copnor E.

The hosts had a good run of the balls as Pete Rook won the first two on the black and John Oldfield left it to the last ball in the final frame.

The Aston Road outfit rallied, though, as Craig Skeggs, Dan Harvest and Steve Wilson took the bull by the horns with two apiece .

Chester Bailey and Dave Whiting guided Emsworth B to their first win – an 8-4 defeat of Cowplain Gas.

In division three, leaders Al’s Club travelled to Alexandra Bowls and came away 8-4 winners.

It did not look good early on when Tony Best gave the hosts a 4-2 advantage.

But Kenny Morgan soon levelled before Paul Ashmore and Archie Archer hit form.

Gary Linter made an early impression with a 33 in a share with Matt Sheath.

Waterlooville B went one better as they bashed Craneswater Dandy 9-3 at Aston Road.

Mel Davis and the returning Paul Dandy kept held it at 3-3, with Kelvin Connor the early scorer for the home side.

Dandy’s hopes soon vanished, though, as Colin Johnston and the two Hounsomes, Ben and Shaun, cut loose.

Cowplain B posted a 9-3 win over club-mates Cowplain Misfits.

Pete Gorvin, Will Garrett and James Curtis made few mistakes as they bounced back from defeat to Waterlooville B the previous week.

The other two matches ended honours even.

Waterlooville Butler Boys drew with Leigh Park thanks to Shaun Croxford and Singe Selvester.

They erased a good start from usual suspects Dave Riddell and Bill Parsons.

Broadoak entertained Copnor Xcels, who took an early lead through Dean Russell and Andy Chambers.

The Stationsiders fought back from a 5-1 deficit as Gerry Wheeler and Mark Restall got going.

Rob Derry and Dave Pink won the first and last for Waterlooville C in a draw with Pompey Royals, who had doubles from Paul Tinsley and Paul Chivers.