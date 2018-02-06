Top marks for Pompey talent in January

Have your say

Nathan Thompson was Pompey’s top performer in January.

That’s according to The News’ match ratings from the Blues’ four League One fixtures last month.

Thompson featured in each game and averaged a rating of 8.

His standout performance came in the 1-1 draw to Scunthorpe at Fratton Park on January 13.

With Kenny Jackett opting to switch to a wing-back system, the former Swindon skipper partnered Ben Close in defensive midfield as opposed to his usual right-back role.

Thompson delivered an eye-catching performance in the engine room. He was The News star man against the Iron, earning a match rating of 9.

He also secured two ratings of 8 in defeats at Bristol Rovers and Rotherham respectively.

Thompson’s defensive colleague Matt Clarke was January’s runner-up, with an average rating of 7.5 from four appearances.

Pompey’s prized asset was consistent throughout and gained a rating of 8 in defeats to the Millers and Shrewsbury.

Christian Burgess and Ben Close both finished last month with an average of 7.25 respectively.

The former was The News’ star man at Rotherham. Burgess put his body on the line throughout and defended admirably, but Joe Mattock bagged a 91st-minute winner for Paul Hurst’s outfit.

Goalkeeper Luke McGee received an average rating of 7 in his four appearances.

Although the former Spurs man didn’t record a clean sheet, he made multiple important saves during the month.

His best display was in the draw against promotion-chasing Scunthorpe.

McGee was awarded a rating of 8, with a crucial second-half save contributing to Pompey claiming a point.

Note: Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Chelsea was not included