Top marks for popular Pompey midfielder

Danny Rose was Pompey’s top performer in November.

That’s according to The News’ match ratings from League One games and the FA Cup clash played over the course of the past month.

Rose made four appearances after coming back into Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up and finished top of our player ratings, with an average of 8.25.

The midfielder was named The News’ man of the match in defeats of Southend and Plymouth – gaining a nine match rating in both games.

Luke McGee finished in second-place with an average match rating of 7.6 from five appearances.

The goalkeeper kept clean sheets against the Shrimpers and the Pilgrims, while he was also named The News’ man of the match in Kenny Jackett’s troops’ 1-0 defeat at Luton.

McGee also achieved a match rating of eight at Blackpool.

Jamal Lowe and Ben Close were tied as Pompey’s third-best performers, with an average rating of 7.4 respectively.

The former Hampton & Richmond winger stood out in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United.

In fact, Lowe was a consistent menace throughout November, gaining a match rating of at least seven in all five games.

Ben Close delivered a terrific performance at Blackpool and was named The News’ man of the match.

Brett Pitman came out fifth with an average rating of 7.33 from three matches.

Pompey’s top scorer netted a double at Blackpool and also bagged the only goal of the game in this side’s victory against Southend at Fratton Park.

Note – Ratings Checkatrade Trophy match ratings were not counted