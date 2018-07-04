Torquay chase loan deal for Pompey keeper

Have your say

Alex Bass is in the frame for a loan switch to Torquay.

The Blues are eager to find the young goalkeeper regular first-team football to aid his development.

And the National League South club have registered their interest in taking the 20-year-old on an initial six-month deal.

Bass is presently with the Pompey squad on tour in Ireland, one of three goalkeepers in attendance.

While Craig MacGillivray and Luke McGee battle it out to serve as Kenny Jackett’s number one, the academy graduate is earmarked for a loan spell elsewhere.

It’s a scenario Bass himself is keen on, despite making his Football League debut on the final day of last season for the Blues.

The keeper is aware his Fratton Park first-team opportunities are limited during the forthcoming season – and a loan spell elsewhere would benefit.

Torquay are managed by former Pompey head of community Gary Owers, while ex-Blues skipper Martin Kuhl is assistant manager.

They were relegated from the National League last term, although by adding Bass to their ranks are hopeful of a swift return.

The stopper has made three Pompey first-team appearances since emerging through the ranks, while in 2016-17 spent a lengthy loan spell at Salisbury.

The Blues this summer activated a 12-month option on Bass’ contract to retain him, with goalkeeping coach John Keeley continuing to have high hopes for the player.

- NEIL ALLEN