Have your say

Pompey fans have rallied behind Tareiq Holmes-Dennis after revealing he received abuse from small sections of the crowd on his Fratton Park return.

The left-back featured for Bristol Rovers in their 1-1 draw at the Blues last night.

Holmes-Dennis joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Huddersfield in the summer of 2017.

After catching the eye during pre-season, he suffered a knee injury on the opening day of the campaign against Rochdale.

Holmes-Dennis limped out after 39 minutes and never donned the star & crescent again after surgery.

The 23-year-old moved to the Gas in July and made his first appearance at PO4 since his devastating setback.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis limped off with a knee injury on his Pompey debut last season and never featured for the club again. Picture: Joe Pepler

While Holmes-Dennis was given a welcoming reception by the vast majority, he wrote on Twitter that some said they ‘hope you get injured again.’

However, Pompey supporters aplenty jumped to the former Charlton man’s defence and condemned the action.

Here’s what they had to say in response…

@Axl_Rose1971

Yep total idiots...just don’t get that at all, I was sat a few rows behind and saw/heard it. Plain Embarrassing.

No idea why some ‘fans’ feel they need to do that? Rest assured they don’t represent the vast majority.

@PompeyPedro

Always a few idiots in a crowd though and good to see you back.

Could’ve been a great player for us was it not for that unfortunate injury. Best of luck for rest of season.

@TheFrattonFaith

Great to see you back fit and playing well. Best of luck for the season. 99.99% of Pompey fans would echo this.

@martinblue2907

So embarrassed to read this - believe me those people do not represent fans of Portsmouth FC.

Was great to see you back last night and so glad your injury nightmare is over. Hope your career goes well.

@SamOfAllFears

Sad that some 'fans' said that. Banter to former players is one thing, but that crosses the line. Good luck for the rest of your season.

@Hayden_PFC

Tareiq that’s the minority of our fan base mate.Good to see you getting mins now!

@burningbeach

Very sorry to hear about the mindless idiots shaming our club. You played well shame we didn’t see you play for us you would have made a difference.