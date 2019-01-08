TRANSFER GOSSIP: Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen keen on Portsmouth defender

Have your say

Pompey defender Jack Whatmough is being tracked by a trio of Scottish Premiership clubs.

According to The Sun, Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers, plus Aberdeen, are all keen on the Gosport-born centre-half.

Pompey defender Jack Whatmough Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Whatmough, who signed a new two-year deal in May 2017, is out of contract at the end of the season.

And the report suggests the Scottish trio are keen to make the most of that with no new deal currently on the table.

The 22-year-old has made 25 appearances for Pompey this term, as Kenny Jackett’s League One leaders bid to win promotion back to the Championship.

Whatmough made his Blues debut as a 17-year-old against Southend in November 2013.

He has made more than 90 first-team appearances for Pompey.