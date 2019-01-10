Transfer gossip: David Nugent linked with Portsmouth return

Have your say

David Nugent has been linked with a move back to Pompey.

According to the Daily Mirror, Kenny Jackett is keen to see the former Blues striker return to Fratton Park – seven-and-a-half years after his south coast departure.

They claim Rams boss Frank Lampard wants to strengthen in the January transfer window and boost the Championship outfit’s Premier League promotion push.

And with the one-cap former England international reportedly one of Pride Park’s highest earners, Lampard would be willing to let him go.

Nugent spent four seasons at Pompey, after signing from Preston in a £6m in the summer of 2007.

He scored 20 goals in 93 appearances, before joining Leicester on a free transfer in July 2011.

Since joining Derby for £2.5m in January 2017, the Scouser has made 79 appearances and scored 17 goals.