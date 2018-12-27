Transfer Gossip: Exeter striker linked with Portsmouth return 

Have your say

Jayden Stockley is reportedly being lined up for a return to Pompey.

According to Devon Live, the Blues are in ‘pole position’ to sign the striker from Exeter.

Jayden Stockley. Picture: Joe Pepler

Stockley has been in superb form for the Grecians this season. He scored his 15th goal of the campaign in their 2-1 victory over Yeovil on Boxing Day.

In total, he’s netted 50 goals in 97 games at St James Park.

Reports suggest the 25-year-old has a release clause in his contract of around £750,000 that would allow him to leave.

League One rivals Sunderland, Peterborough United and Oxford United are also potential suitors, as well as MK Dons and Motherwell.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has admitted interest in the Poole-born marksman will be inevitable in the January transfer window.

He said: ‘We feel Jayden has improved since he’s been with us and what happens in the next few weeks, who knows?

‘You can never second guess what will happen in football, but it is inevitable that there will be interest in him.’

Stockley spent the first half of the 2015-16 season on loan at Pompey from AFC Bournemouth.

He scored three goals in 12 appearances during his Fratton Park spell before departing.