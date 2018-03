Have your say

Northern Ireland midfielder Paul Paton has been linked with Pompey.

According to the Daily Record, Paul Paton is currently training with the Blues.

The combative midfielder is a free agent following his January 31 release by Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

The 30-year-old has this season made 19 appearances for the Saints before his two-year deal was cancelled six months early.

Paton has also turned out four times for Northern Ireland, despite born in Paisley.