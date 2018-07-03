Transfer Gossip: Nottingham Forest reject Pompey's bid for midfielder

Have your say

Nottingham Forest have rebuffed a bid for Ryan Yates from Pompey, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mirror, the City Ground outfit have turned down the Blues' offer for the midfielder.

League One rivals Bradford have also reportedly had an approach rejected, while Championship sides Bolton and Rotherham are keen to take him on loan until January.

Yates is a product of Forest's academy but has yet to make his debut for the club.

He's had four loan spells away from the City Ground in the past two seasons.

Last term, the Lincoln-born midfielder spent the first half of the campaign at Notts County before moving to Scunthorpe in January.

Yates featured 18 times for the Iron, including in both legs of Scunthorpe's League One play-off semi-final defeat to Rotherham, and scored once.

The former Shrewsbury loanee has two years left on his Forest contract.