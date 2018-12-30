Transfer Gossip: Portsmouth battling Bristol City and Brentford for Watford winger

Have your say

Pompey are interested in Randell Williams, reports suggest.

According to Mirror Football, the Blues have held talks with Watford about signing the winger.

Pompey are reportedly interested in Randell Williams.

Williams has spent the first half of this season at the Blues' League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

He’s made 23 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, scoring three goals.

The Hornets are supposedly ready to allow the 22-year-old to leave on a permanent basis, with Wanderers interested in retaining his services.

Yet Williams is said to have attracted interest from Pompey, as well as Championship outfits Bristol City and Brentford.

The wide man was on Tottenham Academy’s books as a junior, before signing for Crystal Palace in January 2016.

After departing Selhurst Park, he moved to Watford but he’s yet to make his first-team debut.