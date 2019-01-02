TRANSFER GOSSIP: Portsmouth in battle with Sunderland and Bradford for £1.5m-rated Celtic defender

Pompey are being linked with a move for Celtic defender Jack Hendry.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Blues face competition from League One rivals Sunderland and Bradford for the Scottish international.

The 23-year-old is being tipped to leave Parkhead on loan this month, after failing to become a regular for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

Despite making 15 appearances in all competitions, Hendry hasn’t appeared for the Hoops since their Scottish League Cup victory over Hearts on October 28, coming on as an 80th-minute substitute.

He was signed by Celtic for £1.5m from Dundee in January 2018.

Hendry has one Scotland cap – making his debut against Hungary last March – and has previous experience of playing in England following spells at Wigan, Shrewsbury and MK Dons.