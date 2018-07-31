TRANSFER GOSSIP: Portsmouth keen on Brighton midfielder Richie Towell

Have your say

Pompey are tracking Brighton midfielder Richie Towell, according to the Sheffield Star.

However, the report claims the Blues face stiff competition for the central midfielder’s services from Rotherham, with the Millers currently in ‘the driving seat’ for his signature.

That’s apparently down to their Championship status, with Paul Warne’s side gaining promotion from League One last term via the play-offs.

Towell played a key role in Rotherham’s promotion, having spent the 2017-18 season at the New York Stadium on loan.

During that spell, the Irishman made 48 appearances for the Millers – including both 1-0 victories over Kenny Jackett’s Blues – and scored six goals.

It is stated Warne is keen to make another move for the former Celtic man ahead of their Championship opener against Brentford.

But talk of any deal has ‘gone quiet’, with the 27-year-old’s wages ‘a stumbling block’ – paving the way for Pompey to make a move.

Jackett is still keen to bolster his ranks, with Sean Longstaff (Newcastle) and Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier on his radar.

Towell has made six appearances for Brighton following his move from Dundalk in January 2016.