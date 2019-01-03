TRANSFER GOSSIP: Portsmouth winger linked with Leeds, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest 

Have your say

Jamal Lowe has been linked with a move to the Championship.

According to Mail Sport, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are vying to sign Pompey’s leading scorer during this month’s transfer window.

Jamal Lowe, left, celebrates with Ronan Curtis at Fleetwood. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Sky Sports News has reported that leaders Leeds also have the winger on their radar.

Lowe has been a vital cog during the Blues’ League One title charge this season.

He’s registered 11 goals and five assists in 29 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s table-toppers.

Mail Sport report Pompey rebuffed an £800,000 bid for the 24-year-old in the summer and expect offers of around £2m.

Chief executive Mark Catlin has insisted the Blues are under no pressure to sell their most bankable assets, though.

Lowe moved to Fratton Park from Hampton & Richmond Borough two years ago.

His double off the bench at Notts County earned Pompey promotion from League Two in April 2017.

The former Barnet ace was also on target in the 6-1 romp over Cheltenham, which yielded Paul Cook’s side the fourth-tier crown on the final day of the campaign.