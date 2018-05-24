Transfer gossip: Rangers eye move for Pompey striker Pitman

Glasgow Rangers are apparently interested in signing Pompey striker Brett Pitman.

North of the border, The Scotsman newspaper's very own 'Rumour Mill' claims the Scottish giants are eyeing a move for the former Ipswich and Bournemouth front man.

Pitman finished his maiden Fratton Park season as the Blues' top scorer, netting 25 goals in all competitions.

Yet, according to the Scotsman article, the 31-year-old 'is understood to be open to a new challenge after his side failed to win promotion from League One.'

No direct source for the story has been credited, with 'various' authorities on the matter instead being the basis of the rumour.

Make of it what you, erm, may!