Transfer gossip: Who have Pompey's League One rivals been linked with?

Have your say

The summer transfer window is well and truly up and running.

And so too is the rumour mill as speculation mounts about who's going where and what clubs are being linked with a certain player!

Pompey, who completed the signing of Ronan Curtis from Derry City today, have been linked with a few other players since the season finished.

Bristol Rovers left-back Lee Brown has been a named constantly linked, with Cheltenham forward Mo Eisa also apparently attracted admiring glances from Fratton Park.

Time will tell whether such speculation comes to fruition, with the Brown connection one to keep an eye on.

In the meantime, though, here's what League One's other clubs are rumoured to be up to...

Fleetwood look set to have a battle on their hands to retain the services of young midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

Both West Brom and Bristol City are reported to be interested in the 22-year-old former Huddersfield man.

Erhun Oztumer might have played his last game for Walsall if reports are to be believed.

The diminutive playmaker has apparently made manager Dean Keats aware of his intentions to pursue options elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for his services.

Peterborough have been linked with a move for Stevenage striker Matt Godden.

The forward could be set to make the step up to League One level as a replacement for Jack Marriott, who looks set to depart for a stint in the Championship, with many clubs rumoured to be interested.

Posh winger Marcus Maddison has also been interest from the Championship.

The winger has been told he can leave after Peterborough failed to gain promotion, with Reading reported to be monitoring the situation closely.

Five League One clubs are reported to be battling it out for former Pompey loanee Eoin Doyle.

The Irish striker netted 17 times for the Latics last season.

He is out of favour at Preston North End and has been told he can leave by manager Alex Neil.

Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte has emerged as a target for Doncaster.

The winger has scored 21 goals in the Irish Premiership this season.

Rovers will be hoping to fend off reported interest from Leeds to sign the Northern Irishman.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has expressed an interest in making Sheffield United midfielder Samir Carruthers his second signing of the window.

The U's have already confirmed the signing of defender Cameron Norman.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Charlton wonderkid Jeremy Sarmiento.

The youngster has been representing the Addicks' under-23 side this season, despite being only 15-years-old.

He apparently has a £6m price tag on his head.

Out-of-contract Strasbourg forward Stephane Bahoken is interesting Bradford, if reports are to be believed.

Finally, Sunderland outcast Fabio Borini looks set to leave the Black Cats after a three-year spell.

Borini wasn't involved in the Championship as he was on loan at AC Milan this season.

The former Chelsea forward, it is claimed, is set to leave and join the Rossoneri permanently for about £5m.

by Dan Statham